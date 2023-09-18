GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – What do you like about YOUR Gloucester, or want to see changed? That’s the topic of an essay contest open now to teens in twelve Gloucester communities around the world.

The finalist will be judged by His Royal Highness Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester!

This is your chance to potentially win the admiration of Gloucesters globally – in addition to a cash prize.

Essay Contest Awards

$100 US Cash to the top Essay writer

$50 for 2nd and 3rd place winners

Signed, framed certificate from the Duke of Gloucester for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners

Top 3 essays will be posted on the website

Certificate of Participation for all entries

Essay Rules

Essays should have a word count between 500 (minimum) and 1500 (maximum).

Ages 13 – 17 as of September 2, 2023

Must live in a community named Gloucester

Essays must be received by midnight (US EST) on Monday, October 16, 2023

For more details and to enter the contest, click here.