GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – What do you like about YOUR Gloucester, or want to see changed? That’s the topic of an essay contest open now to teens in twelve Gloucester communities around the world.
The finalist will be judged by His Royal Highness Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester!
This is your chance to potentially win the admiration of Gloucesters globally – in addition to a cash prize.
Essay Contest Awards
- $100 US Cash to the top Essay writer
- $50 for 2nd and 3rd place winners
- Signed, framed certificate from the Duke of Gloucester for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners
- Top 3 essays will be posted on the website
- Certificate of Participation for all entries
Essay Rules
- Essays should have a word count between 500 (minimum) and 1500 (maximum).
- Ages 13 – 17 as of September 2, 2023
- Must live in a community named Gloucester
- Essays must be received by midnight (US EST) on Monday, October 16, 2023
For more details and to enter the contest, click here.