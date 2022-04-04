GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an 81-year-old man died following a two-vehicle crash in Gloucester Monday morning.

According to state police, troopers responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. Monday on Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that 81-year-old Robert William Plummer was traveling southbound on Route 17 when he attempted to make a left turn onto Main Street.



Plummer turned into the path of a Mercedes Benz and was struck, pushing the Plummer’s vehicle into the ditch.

State Police say Plummer sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The other driver sustained non life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Route 17 fatal crash, April 4, 2022 (Courtesy – Virginia State Police)

