GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A dump truck caught on fire in front of a home in Gloucester, Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 5:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was beginning to spread from back half of the truck to a nearby trailer home.

Courtesy of Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Courtesy of Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Courtesy of Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Courtesy of Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue Courtesy of Abington Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Crews attacked the fire with a single hose and quickly knocked down to flames.

No one was hurt.