Driver hospitalized with serious injuries following crash in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — One driver was seriously injured Tuesday morning following a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer in Gloucester County.

Virginia State Police said a man driving a 2000 Ford F-250 was trying to turn right onto a private driveway off U.S. 17 — about a mile and a half south of Route 33 — when he was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer.

Credit: Virginia State Police

Troopers were called to the scene just after 8:15 a.m.

The man driving the pickup airlifted to Riverside Regional Medical Center following the crash. Images from the scene showed the pickup flipped over.

State police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, Keith Williams, of Baltimore, was charged with following too closely.

The crash was one of two troopers responded to Tuesday morning in Gloucester County.

A crash involving an SUV and a logging truck happened around 5:10 a.m. on U.S. 17 at Adner Road. Injuries reported in that crash were not life-threatening, state police said.