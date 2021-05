FILE – In this photo made on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, the prices for regular gas and diesel are posted at a Speedway station in Zelienople, Pa. The $21 billion sale of Speedway gas stations buys Marathon Petroleum some breathing room as the global pandemic continues to punish the energy sector. Wall Street focused on the sale to 7-Eleven over the weekend, rather than the huge losses the company posted Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 with a lack of demand for fuel leading to refinery shutdowns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a man involved in an overnight armed robbery on Friday.

According to deputies, units responded a little before 6:30 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 6000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. They say a man entered the Speedway gas station, showed the clerk a gun and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation.