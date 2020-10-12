Deputies find Gloucester fugitive while investigating call for suspicious activity

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office found a fugitive while investigating a call for suspicious activity.

On Oct. 7, just before 5 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Morning Glory Road in Gloucester County for a report of suspicious activity.

Deputies say that once on the scene, they saw a man sitting in a vehicle they recognized to be a Gloucester fugitive, identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Willard Lowney.

Before a traffic stop was initiated, deputies say Lowney fled from the vehicle on foot into the woods between Morning Glory Road and Davenport Road.

A perimeter was established, and the man was eventually located in the woods by K-9 Zeus.

Lowney had miscellaneous property in his pockets consisting of jewelry, antique money, and medication not in his name.

During the investigation, a residence within close proximity was found to have “forced entry to the front door” and deputies say the property found on the subject was discovered to have belonged to the victim of the residential break-in. This led to deputies arresting Lowney.

Lowney was arrested on charges of possessing, transport ammunition by convicted felons; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony; petit larceny under $5 from a person.