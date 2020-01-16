Deltaville man arrested following short police pursuit in Gloucester County

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — A 48-year-old man is facing several charges after leading police on a short pursuit on Wednesday afternoon.

Roy Allen Mullins, of Deltaville, is charged with eluding law enforcement, aggressive driving, false identify to a law enforcement officer, reckless driving in a parking lot, evasion of traffic control devices, failure to abide traffic light, driver vehicle with obstructed view, and driving on a revoked license.

Credit: James Compagnone

At around 5 p.m., deputies attempted to stop at vehicle that was driven by Mullins on Short Lane at Route 17. He was eventually found and arrested in the Wildflower Lane neighborhood of Hayes after abandoning his vehicle.

He is currently being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

There were no injuries.