Body of missing man found in wooded area of Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Counter Sheriff’s Office says the body of a missing man has been found in the Woods Mill Swamp.

The sheriff’s office says K-9 teams from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and sheriff’s office investigators found a deceased male in the swamp on Thursday.

The body was found “not far” from where a 67-year-old man, Thomas Matthews, went missing last week in the heavily-wooded area near his home.

Investigators were not able to identify him Thursday, but on Friday the body was positively identified as Matthews by the medical examiner.

The death has not been noted as suspicious.

The cause and manner of death is pending a final autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office.

“Sheriff Warren would like to thank the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s-Eastern District Search and Rescue teams, as well as the many members of the community, who had helped in a variety of ways to locate Mr. Matthews,” the sheriff’s office said.

