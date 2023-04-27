Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in Gloucester County.

According to a Facebook post from the Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc., crews responded to the fire around 11:12 p.m. on Lord Carrington Dr.

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

Crews respond to fire on Lord Carrington Dr. (Photo Courtesy: Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, Inc.)

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy fire coming from the second floor and the attic of the structure.

Officials say units were on the scene for three hours putting out the fire.

No further information has been released at this time.