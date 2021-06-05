Crews respond to residential fire in Abingdon

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday evening, crews responded to reports of a structure fire in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the fire was on Victoria Street. Crews were called to the scene just after 9 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters found an trailer home on fire with threatening exposures. The fire, however, was contained to the home.

No injuries were reported.





The incident was turned over to the Virginia State Police and Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.