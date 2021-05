ABINGDON, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a structure fire in Abingdon.

According to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the fire was at the intersection of Guinea Road and Rowes View Lane.

Guinea Rd. was blocked for a period of time while emergency vehicles were on scene.

One adult male and a cat was rescued from the structure.

No word on any injuries.