No injuries after school bus with 32 students on board involved in crash

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — State police say there were no injuries after a school bus transporting dozens of students was involved in a crash Friday morning in Gloucester County.

Virginia State Police said in a news release troopers were called to the northbound side of U.S. 17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) at Crewe Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.

State police said the bus was transporting 32 students, with ages ranging between 15 and 18, to Gloucester County High School. No one was injured.

The northbound side of U.S. 17 was blocked off following the crash, but dispatch said it has since reopened.

#BREAKING: State Police tell @WAVY_News they are working a crash between a school bus and truck on Rt. 17 North (GW Memorial Hwy) and Crewe Road in Gloucester. No word on injuries right now. One northbound lane closed #10TimeSaverTraffic pic.twitter.com/K51hVOZruV — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) September 13, 2019

