Charges in bestiality case involving Gloucester man move forward

Gloucester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The charges against a 19-year-old Gloucester man accused of committing bestiality on a dog will move forward as of Tuesday.

Raymond McCloud was arrested by the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office in early February and charged with carnal knowledge of an animal (class 6 felony) and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s said McCloud’s arrest came after the “culmination of an investigation focusing on bestiality related to an assault upon a dog.”

10 On Your Side recently learned that the animal cruelty charge was dropped while the bestiality charged is certified to a grand jury and will proceed.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10