Charges in bestiality case involving Gloucester man move forward

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The charges against a 19-year-old Gloucester man accused of committing bestiality on a dog will move forward as of Tuesday.

Raymond McCloud was arrested by the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office in early February and charged with carnal knowledge of an animal (class 6 felony) and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Sheriff’s said McCloud’s arrest came after the “culmination of an investigation focusing on bestiality related to an assault upon a dog.”

10 On Your Side recently learned that the animal cruelty charge was dropped while the bestiality charged is certified to a grand jury and will proceed.

