GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A large brush fire that broke out Sunday near Jenkins Neck Road in Gloucester County was brought under control, firefighters say.
Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue posted about the fire at 8:09 Sunday night asking the public to avoid the area.
In an update at 11:36 p.m., they said the fire was under control but there are areas within the burn zone that will continue to smolder and produce smoke and there’s a significant rain in the region.
There no other information at this time, including the cause.