GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A large brush fire that broke out Sunday near Jenkins Neck Road in Gloucester County was brought under control, firefighters say.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue posted about the fire at 8:09 Sunday night asking the public to avoid the area.

In an update at 11:36 p.m., they said the fire was under control but there are areas within the burn zone that will continue to smolder and produce smoke and there’s a significant rain in the region.

A large brush fire that broke out Sunday near Jenkins Neck Road in Gloucester County was brought under control, firefighters say. (Photos courtesy of Kenny Pitts)

There no other information at this time, including the cause.