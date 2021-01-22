Body found in Gloucester Friday near Fox Mill subdivision

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester County say they found a body Friday in a swamp area on the backside of the Fox Mill subdivision.

Authorities believe the body belongs to a female, but do not have a positive identification, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body was found around 11:30 a.m. with the help of the Virginia State Police Dive Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, as well as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

An investigation is underway at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk to identify the person and their cause of death.

Authorities do not have additional information to release at this time.

