Boaters found clinging to capsized boat in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Search crews were able to rescue two boaters found clinging to a capsized boat Tuesday morning in Gloucester.

Robert Parlett with Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue says his units were dispatched around 9 a.m. for a capsized boat off of Guinea Road near Maundys Creek Road. A boat from York County Fire & Safety, a boat from Virginia Marine Police and an airplane from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission also helped in the search.

The two male boaters were found clinging to the boat without life jackets, and taken to shore for treatment. No injuries were reported.