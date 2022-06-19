GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. (WAVY) — Several local agencies responded to a distress call on Saturday afternoon near the Coleman Bridge.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue (AVFR) says they were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday to reports of a possible boater in distress near the Coleman Bridge.

Two of their crews, boats 2 and 5, responded to the area surrounding the bridge and found a capsized boat. Officials describe it as a “small, rigged sailing vessel.”

Crews, however, did not find the sailor. The incident was upgraded to a search and rescue mission.

It was later determined during a call with the U.S. Coast Guard that the sailor has been rescued by the S/V Alliance.

AVFR towed the capsized boat to shore.

There is no word on how the sailor is doing or the cause of the incident.