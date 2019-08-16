Authorities: Suspicious package found at bank in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating after a suspicious package was found at a Sonabank branch in Gloucester County Friday morning.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post it received a complaint of a suspicious package at the branch located at 1953 George Washington Memorial Highway (U.S. 17).

The bank was secured and businesses in the immediate area were evacuated. Traffic on U.S. 17 is being rerouted to Hayes Road at Tidemill Road and Bellehaven Drive, the post said.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from Yorktown Naval Weapons Station responded to the scene to assist Gloucester deputies.