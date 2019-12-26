Live Now
Authorities seek woman they say stole cosmetics from Ulta Beauty

Gloucester

(Photo courtesy: Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Gloucester are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman they believe stole retail items from Ulta Beauty.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report on Dec. 23 about a theft of cosmetic merchandise at the store.

The woman allegedly removed cosmetic items from their packaging, concealed them in her purse and left the store.

Surveillance images show a woman with a red-colored shirt, yellow zip-up jacket and a dark purse walking through the store.

She has dark hair, bangs and dark-framed glasses.

Anyone who can identify the woman should contact the Sheriff’s Office at
804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

