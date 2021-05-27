Authorities looking for help identifying Gloucester larceny suspect

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a female suspect in connection with larceny that occurred Thursday morning at the 7-Eleven near Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

According to their Facebook post, the suspect arrived to the scene in a dark four door sedan at approximately 1:47 a.m. on Thursday. She played the “Queen” machines located inside the store for more than an hour before tampering with the machine and removing cash.

She left the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. with the money.

Several suspects have previously been named and cleared as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could help identify the suspect are asked to please call the sheriff’s office directly at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash award if their information leads to an arrest in the case.

