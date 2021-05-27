Authorities looking for help identifying Gloucester larceny suspect

Gloucester

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a female suspect in connection with larceny that occurred Thursday morning at the 7-Eleven near Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

According to their Facebook post, the suspect arrived to the scene in a dark four door sedan at approximately 1:47 a.m. on Thursday. She played the “Queen” machines located inside the store for more than an hour before tampering with the machine and removing cash.

She left the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. with the money.

Several suspects have previously been named and cleared as a result of the investigation.

Anyone with any information that could help identify the suspect are asked to please call the sheriff’s office directly at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for cash award if their information leads to an arrest in the case. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10