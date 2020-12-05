89-year-old man dies following three-vehicle crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say an 89-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Gloucester Friday afternoon.

State Police were called to scene of the crash around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of John Memorial Highway, west of Patriots Way.

Initial investigations revealed that a private paving company had closed down the right lane of the roadway to unload paving equipment to pave a private driveway.



Two of the paving company’s vehicles were stopped in the road to assist with the paving.



A 2008 Subaru SUV traveling westbound on John Clayton Memorial stopped in the road to avoid the stopped vehicles when it was struck from behind by a 1992 Toyota Tacoma.



State Police say the driver of the Toyota, 89-year-old Charles Miller, was killed upon impact.



Upon striking the Subaru, the Toyota Tacoma then struck one of the paving company’s vehicles that were stopped to assist with the paving.



The driver of the Subaru, a woman and her two children, were transported with non life-threatening injuries.

State Police say charges are still pending following a review by the Gloucester Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

No further information have been released.