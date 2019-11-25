80-year-old Gloucester Co. woman stabbed husband, sheriff’s office says

HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — An 80-year-old Gloucester County woman was arrested on Sunday after she stabbed her 85-year-old husband, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

Camilla Hogge has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding after the incident in the 8000 block of Broad Marsh Lane in Hayes, the sheriff’s office says.

The sheriff’s office didn’t have additional details in a press release, but said Hogge and her husband were both taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

WAVY has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more about the case. Check back for any updates.