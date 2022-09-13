GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police say an active-duty soldier from Alabama has been arrested after he was involved in the disappearance of a 17-year-old girl early Tuesday morning in Gloucester.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Millers Landing Road around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday regarding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Investigators along with school resource deputies later discovered that the teen had been having “covert conversations” with an unidentified man on social media. The two had planned for the man to pick up the teen that morning and leave the area.

After further investigation, deputies learned that the suspect may be in Prince George County. Authorities later found the two in Prince George County. The teen was uninjured and is currently in the custody before being returned safely to her family.

The suspect, 44-year-old Damon Christopher Thomas, from Smith’s Station, Alabama, has been charged with use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children, taking indecent liberties with children, and causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc.

Deputies confirmed that Thomas is currently an active-duty enlisted member of the United States Army.

He was arrested by Prince George County Police and is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond. Officials say additional charges may be pending.

Damon Christopher Thomas, Sept. 13, 2022 (Courtesy – GCSO)