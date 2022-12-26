GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.

The incident occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Dec. 19 in the Northern end of Gloucester.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jonathan Willard Lowney, 41. After confirming that Lowney had an active arrest warrant and a suspended driver’s license, the deputy then arrested him.

Lowney is facing multiple charges including the sale or distribution of a Schedule I/II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon, and driving with a suspended operator’s license.

During the stop, three additional occupants were identified, two of whom also had active arrest warrants. All four individuals were arrested for various offenses including possession of a controlled substance and firearms violations.

Eliah David VanHoudt, 41, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon. Kimberly Faith Lowney, 39, was arrested for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession of a controlled substance. Courtney Marie Acton, 27, was arrested for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

During the incident, deputies seized $1,560 in cash, two pistols, ammunition, metal knuckles, narcotics paraphernalia, and over 100 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $10,000.

All individuals were taken to the Gloucester County Jail and held without bond, with the exception of Kimberly Lowney, who was released on a $3,500 secured bond.