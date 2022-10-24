GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four suspects in connection to an armed robbery and maiming by mob that occurred on Longview Drive on Oct. 16.

That Sunday, around 7:15 a.m., officials say a group of six people lured an 18-year-old male victim to Longview Drive. Four of the assailants were initially hidden, and all members of the group came together to strike the victim with firearms. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital. On Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office confirmed the man has since been released.

The victim was also robbed during the incident.

Gloucester County’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and collected witness testimony, physical evidence, and surveillance footage that confirmed the victim’s account. They have identified five out of the six suspects, who range in age from 16 to 20 years old. Four of the suspects have been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office released images of the two adult suspects under arrest: 20-year-old Ian Icelin-Michael Fields, of Boykins, and 20-year-old Cole Brayden Minton, from Suffolk.

All suspects have been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc., by mob, and use or display of firearm in committing felony. This includes a 17-year-old male from Suffolk, Virginia and a 16-year-old male from Portsmouth, Virginia.

The adult suspects are being held without bond. The juvenile suspects are being held in Merrimac Center pending proceedings in the Gloucester County Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court.

A 16-year-old female is currently at large and has also been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc., by mob, and use or display of firearm in committing felony.

Investigators are actively looking for that suspect and attempting to identify a sixth individual. If you have any information about this situation, please contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s office at (804) 693-3890.