2nd suspect accused in shooting death of man in Gloucester arrested in Pennsylvania

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say the second suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a Lancaster County man in Gloucester has been arrested.

More than a month after 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr. was shot to death, authorities say the second suspect accused in the shooting has finally been arrested.

24-year-old Hampton resident Destin Dominique Moore was apprehended in Alleghany, Pennsylvania Tuesday on multiple charges including 1st-degree murder (as a principal in the second degree), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (as a principal in the second degree), attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery.

Moore is one of the two accused after authorities found Fauntleroy shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Gloucester County on the early morning of May 15.

Two days after the incident, the other alleged suspect, 16-year-old Amier Antonio Wynn of Hampton, was arrested in connection to the incident.

Moore is currently awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

