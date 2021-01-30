23-year-old man charged in Gloucester fire that killed family pets

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson following a suspicious fire in Gloucester that killed 3 family pets.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office along with Gloucester Fire and Rescue initially responded to the fire on January 19 in the 12300 block of Beech Trail.

Officials found two dogs and one cat inside the home and they said efforts to resuscitate the family pets were unsuccessful.

After gauging the totality of the scene, arson specialists from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation were summonsed to assist and determined that the fire was in fact intentionally set.

After further investigation, officials identified 23-year-old Ta’Kuan Keontay Bingham of King and Queen County, a former resident to the home, as the suspect.

On January 29, authorities located Bingham traveling as a passenger in a vehicle on Glenns Rd. A traffic stop was conducted and Mr. Bingham was arrested without incident.

Bingham has been charged with burning or destroying an occupied dwelling (felony) and three counts of felony animal cruelty. He is currently being held in the GCSO jail without bond.