GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old has died after crashing Sunday night on Glass Road in Gloucester.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Glass Road, west of Carr Lane.

Aidan Carter-Lewis, of the 8900 block of Glass Road, was heading east on Glass Road when he lost control, ran off the road and struck a tree. His car overturned and he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, police say.

He was taken to Riverside Regional, where he later died.

No other details have been released.