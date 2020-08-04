20-year-old arrested after allegedly leading deputies on pursuit, drawing knife in Walmart parking lot

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 20-year-old man Monday afternoon after he allegedly led them on a chase that ended with him drawing a knife in a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say they arrested Ben McMurtray, 20, of Dutton, Monday and charged him with felony evade and elude, several traffic infractions and disorderly conduct.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a male driving a silver Honda SUV around 4 p.m. Monday stop on Justice Drive. The male began to spray something onto a speed limit sign, authorities said.

Deputies tried to approach the male and talk to him. He then sped out of the area in the vehicle and allegedly eluded authorities “in a reckless manner while committing a number of traffic violations,” the sheriff’s office said. Several law enforcement officers assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle.

The vehicle then pulled into a Walmart parking lot.

Authorities say the man then got out of the vehicle holding a knife.

Law enforcement was able to “subdue” the man.

There were no injuries during the incident.

“This was a very chaotic scene and there were several false reports of a shooter in this area which resulted in Deputies interacting with several innocent citizens as a result of this information being sent into our dispatch center,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Torrance Berry)

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Torrance Berry)

Latest Posts: