Two people were taken to the hospital after this crash on June 8, 2023 in Hayes (Courtesy of Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash on George Washington Memorial Highway in Gloucester County.

It happened around 11:17 p.m. in the 5100 block of George Washington, near Hickory Fork Road in Hayes, per Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.

One was person was entrapped but later freed. Photos show a gray sedan with heavy front-end damage and a truck with significant damage to the rear with airbags deployed.

The car that crashed. (Courtesy of Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Inc.)

The cause of the crash has not been shared at this time. WAVY’s reached out to find out the extent of injuries.