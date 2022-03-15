2 men to serve decades for 2020 murder in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men have been sentenced to decades in prison for the 2020 murder of a 20-year-old in Gloucester County.

Court records show that Amier Antonio Wynn was sentenced Feb. 7 to 50 years in prison with 25 suspended. Destin Moore, the second man convicted in the fatal shooting, was sentenced Monday to 22 years with no time suspended.

Wynn was convicted of first-degree murder on August 23. Moore pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder, court records show.

Both men were charged with the death of 20-year-old Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr. in May 2020.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Colonial Point Apartments in the 7700 block of Colonial Point Lane on May 15, 2020, for a report of gunshots.

They found Fauntleroy lying unconscious in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wynn was arrested days later and charged with first-degree murder in the commission of a robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. All charges but the murder charge were dropped.

Records show that Moore was arrested on October 8, 2020, nearly five months after the murder.