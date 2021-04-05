2 men arrested following string of burglaries at Gloucester self-operated car washes

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office say two men have been arrested following a string of burglaries at self-operated car washes in the area.

On March 27, the sheriff’s office began a multijurisdictional investigation after three self-operated car washes in Gloucester were struck by a string of burglaries by then two unknown suspects.

Officials say the businesses suffered “extensive property damage and loss of revenue from their coin-operated vacuum machines.”

Following the incident, several community members have forwarded information regarding the suspects after their images were captured and posted on social media.

After further investigation, the sheriff’s office were able to arrest 40-year-old Larry M. Davis and 29-year-old Marty J. Redmond. Both are residents of Yorktown.

Larry M. Davis (Courtesy – Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

Marty J. Redmond – (Courtesy – Gloucester Sheriff’s Office)

Redmond was charged with two charges of felony destruction of property, two charges of petit larceny, and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

Davis was charged with attempted burglary, two charges of felony destruction of property, and two charges of petit larceny. He is currently being held at the Gloucester County Jail on a $5,00 secured bond.