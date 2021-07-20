2 men accused of stealing pole pruner from Gloucester Southern States

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office are now seeking two men accused of larceny during an incident early June.

The sheriff’s office says the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. on June 3 at a Southern States on Main Street. Two men entered the building on foot and proceeded to the rear of the store.

One of the accused suspects is reported to be a tall, Hispanic male in his mid to late twenties wearing a fluorescent green shirt. The suspect took a Stihl “Pole Pruner” valued at nearly $500.00 and exited the store.



After exiting the store, officials say the man started running towards the post office where a witness saw him jump into the back of a utility trailer being pulled by a black single cab Chevrolet Silverado.



The truck was being operated by a white man wearing a fluorescent pink shirt.

If you have any information that could help identify this suspect, please call the sheriff’s office directly at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.