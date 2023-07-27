GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A driver has been charged following a vehicle crash involving a log truck Wednesday afternoon in Gloucester.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 3:45 p.m. on Route 33 at Route 17. Police say the log truck was traveling on Route 17 when it was trying to turn, which resulted in the tractor-trailer overturning.

2 injured, driver charged following vehicle crash involving a log truck in Gloucester. (Photo Courtesy: Virginia State Police)

When the truck overturned, police say the logs it was carrying went into the eastbound lanes of Route 33 and struck four vehicles that were stopped at a traffic light and one other vehicle that was traveling on the road.

Police say the driver of the log truck, identified as 33-year-old Princeal Graves, and another driver were transported to Walter Reed Hospital with minor injuries.

Speed was a contributing factor to the crash and Graves was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.