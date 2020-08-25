19-year-old man from Gloucester pleads guilty to bestiality charge

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old Gloucester man has pleaded guilty to committing bestiality on a dog.

According to the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, Raymond McCloud was previously arrested in February and charged with carnal knowledge of an animal (class 6 felony) and misdemeanor animal cruelty.

The sheriff’s office didn’t have many details, but said McCloud’s arrest came after the “culmination of an investigation focusing on bestiality related to an assault upon a dog.”

In June, McCloud had his solicitation of juvenile bestiality charged certified to a grand jury while his animal cruelty charge was dismissed.

On Monday, McCloud pleaded guilty to the bestiality charge during his court hearing. His sentencing is scheduled for November 17 of this year.

