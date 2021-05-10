19-year-old and 14-year-old accused in Gloucester armed robbery

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Deputies say a 19-year-old and a 14-year-old from North Carolina were arrested following an armed robbery in Gloucester Sunday afternoon.

According to the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of Williams Landing Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a person who had been robbed.

Officials say the victim cooperated during the incident and the suspects were able to flee the scene.

Deputies say the suspect vehicle description given to them also fit the description of a vehicle used in a similar armed robbery in Virginia Beach the day before.

Patrol units were able to locate the vehicle and were able to take the alleged suspects into custody without incident. Deputies added that the victim’s money and a weapon were also located during the arrest.

The suspects were later identified as 19-year-old Amani Laveral Lashley along with a 14-year-old boy. Both are from North Carolina.

Lashley was charged with conspiracy, robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. He is currently being held at the Gloucester County Jail without bond.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with conspiracy, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Merrimac Detention Center.