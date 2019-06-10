18-year-old topped 130 mph during chase, authorities say

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old led authorities on chase that spanned three counties and reached speeds above 130 mph , according to officials.

The pursuit started in Mathews County, continued to Gloucester, and then into Middlesex County on June 9.

Authorities claim 18-year-old Daniel Manning refused to stop for law enforcement, not even to let the two passengers in the car, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, get out.

Eventually, the car stopped briefly in Middlesex County and the two passengers were able to escape.

Once authorities were able to catch up with Manning, they took him into custody.

He is being charged with felony eluding, two counts of felony abduction, two counts of felony endangerment and reckless driving.

He is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail on no bond.

