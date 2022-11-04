GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police believe an 18-year-old found dead in Gloucester on Monday was killed somewhere else.

Deputies with the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3600 block of Providence Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday after the body of 18-year-old Tavon Jay McKoy was found.

After further investigation, authorities say evidence led them to believe he was killed at another location and his body was left at the scene. An autopsy conducted by the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled the death as a homicide, however, his cause of death has not yet been released.

Authorities added that there was a missing person report previously posted for McKoy out of Fairfax County. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.