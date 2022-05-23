GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old and 18-year-old have been arrested in Gloucester after deputies say they burned a house Monday morning.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a call for two suspicious men at an unoccupied house in the 5500 block of Ware Neck Road around 7:20 a.m. Monday.

A deputy who responded to the scene found two men who matched the description of the caller walking away from the home. When they were questioned, the two admitted to being on the property without permission.

As the investigation continued, the deputy reported seeing smoke coming out of the house and called for fire crews and other deputies to the scene. The house became fully engulfed in flames and sustained significant damage before it was put out.

There was no one inside the house during the fire.

Authorities later arrested 19-year-old Hampton resident Cameron Jonathan Warner and 18-year-old Gloucester resident Dustian James White in connection with the fire.

Both have been charged with one count each of burning or destroying a house, and entering a house with the intent to commit arson.

The two are currently in custody without bond. Officials say additional charges are still pending.

Dustian James White, May 23, 2022 (Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Jonathan Warner, May 23, 2022 (Courtesy – Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office)