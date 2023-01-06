GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges following a New Year’s Day shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old and injured another person in Gloucester.

According to the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, the teen accused in the fatal shooting appeared in court Thursday for a detention hearing which resulted in the 15-year-old being ordered to remain detained in the Merrimac Center.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed he surrendered to investigators on Jan. 2.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of shooting with the intent to maim or kill.

The shooting in the 7800 Block of Guinea Road took the life of 19-year-old Tyler Heyward.

Another man was transported to the hospital for treatment of gunshot injuries and is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office is urging the public to share videos from the party where the shooting occurred.

“Parents of juveniles who attended the party the night of this incident should consider talking to their children and impressing upon them the importance of sharing this information, as it may help to shed additional light on the incident. Even if you or your child are reluctant to be identified as a potential witness, you may share your video anonymously,” the office shared in a Facebook post.

The suspect’s parents did not respond to 10 On Your Side’s request for comment.