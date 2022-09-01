GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A 13-year-old student at Page Middle School in Gloucester County has been arrested after deputies say he made “multiple threats of violence” targeting other people at the school.

According to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the student had been suspended from the school prior to the threats which were made via social media. The threats were then shared with a group of students along with images of weapons and other photographs which deputies say were intended to “place students in fear.”

After investigators and SROs interviewed students and collected evidence, authorities were able to identify the accused who was at his home.

Deputies responded to the residence and placed the 13-year-old student in custody. His parents were also contacted at the scene.

The juvenile was taken to Juvenile Intake and was charged with threats of death or bodily injury on school property, and use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airway.

Authorities say the teen is currently in detention at the Merrimac Center pending court proceedings.