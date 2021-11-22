12 catalytic converters stolen from 3 auto repair shops in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of recent catalytic converter thefts from local auto repair shops.

According to the weekly crime log in Gloucester County, the first catalytic converter was taken from a customer’s vehicle parked at Tom’s Auto Repair located in the 8900 block of George Washington Memorial Highway.

Officials believe the theft occurred sometime between Nov. 5 and Nov. 11.

The second theft occurred sometime over the last six weeks at Mike’s Tire and Recapping in the 4000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. This time, catalytic converters were taken from 3 vehicles parked at the shop. Two of the vehicles were from customers while the third one was a business vehicle.

The last theft occurred overnight on Nov. 18 from Bobby’s Auto Service Center in the 2800 block of George Washington Memorial Highway. Officials say a total of 8 vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.