HAYES, Va. (WAVY) — One person was shot and another person detained Tuesday in what the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is calling a domestic-related shooting.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2300 block of Perrin Creek Road in Hayes at 6:58 p.m. in reference to a domestic-related shooting, and when they arrived, they found a victim with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. That person was taken to the hospital.

Another person was detained, and the sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community.

The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.