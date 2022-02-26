1 dead following crash on Rang Tang Rd in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash in Gloucester Saturday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 9:25 a.m. on Rang Tang Road.
Officials say the only occupant of the vehicle died.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible additional injuries.
No further information has been released.
