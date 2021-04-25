Gloucester man arrested in connection with rash of burglaries spanning three counties

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office has charged a 67-year-old man in a rash of business burglaries spanning several counties.

According to a news release from the Gloucester Sheriff’s Office, during a six month long investigation 67-year-old Frederick Christopher Pryor, of Gloucester Point, was identified as a person of interest in several business burglaries in Gloucester, Mathews and Middlesex.

Sunday morning, Gloucester deputies arrested Frederick Pryor during a traffic stop near Crab Thicket Rd. and John Clayton Memorial Highway. Deputies charged him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of burglarious tools.

After further investigation, deputies connected Pryor to four business burglaries:

  • Petit Larceny and Attempted Break and Enter of Auto Spa Car Wash (4088 George Washington Memorial Highway) on 10/18/2020.
  • Petit Larceny and Break and Enter Stop N Go (1505 George Washington Memorial Highway) on 10/28/2020.
  • Petit Larceny and Break and Enter Glenn’s Food Mart (14878 George Washington Memorial Highway) on 12/6/2020.
  • Grand Larceny and Break and Enter Glenn’s Food Mart (14878 George Washington Memorial Highway) on 12/31/2020.

Pryor is being held on no bond at the Gloucester Jail. The Sheriff’s Office says more charges are pending.

