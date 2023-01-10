GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Gloucester County has launched a survey to gauge resident priorities as its Board of Supervisors begins to prioritize strategic initiatives for this year and beyond.

The short survey asks residents to rank a set of nine priorities from what is most to least important. It also provides an opportunity for residents to list other priorities that may not have been included in the survey.

“We hope to use this data to present to the Board of Supervisors during its annual retreat later

this month,” said Gloucester County Administrator Carol Steele. “Ultimately, we would like

the board to have a first-hand look into the priorities that are near and dear to the hearts of our

citizens.”

In the survey, residents are asked to rank priorities such as maintaining Gloucester County’s rural character, address housing needs, maintaining and/or enhancing infrastructure and more.

To take part in the survey, go to the county’s homepage at www.gloucesterva.info, then click on the graphic, “We Want Your Feedback.”

The survey uses Gloucester’s new resident engagement tool. For more on the tool or help in completing the survey, contact Gloucester’s Community Engagement & Public Information Department, at gsheppard@gloucesterva.info or 804-693-5730 or Deputy County Administrator Steve Wright at swright@gloucesterva.info or 804-693-4042.