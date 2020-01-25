Gloucester Co. officials need help identifying woman who used counterfeit money at several 7-Elevens

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Sheriff’s in Gloucester Counter are asking the public to help find a woman who they say used counterfeit money at several 7-Eleven locations.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the counterfeit money was used to purchase several hundred dollars worth of gift cards.
The subject was wearing a black and grey sweatsuit during both incidents as well as Blue Nike Slides.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, she drove off in a Blue or Black Chevy SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse.
The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division say any information that may lead to an arrest could result in the tipster receiving a cash award up to $1,000.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and call either the GCSO at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.