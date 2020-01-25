Gloucester Co. officials need help identifying woman who used counterfeit money at several 7-Elevens

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – Sheriff’s in Gloucester Counter are asking the public to help find a woman who they say used counterfeit money at several 7-Eleven locations.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the counterfeit money was used to purchase several hundred dollars worth of gift cards.

The subject was wearing a black and grey sweatsuit during both incidents as well as Blue Nike Slides.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she drove off in a Blue or Black Chevy SUV, possibly a Chevy Traverse.

Photo courtesy of the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division say any information that may lead to an arrest could result in the tipster receiving a cash award up to $1,000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and call either the GCSO at 804-693-3890 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-Up.

