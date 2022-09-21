SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) — An ultra-light glider carrying two people crashed into the ocean Wednesday morning off Southern Shores in the Outer Banks, and the search is still on for one passenger.

Southern Shores Town Clerk Sheila Kane says the glider malfunctioned and crashed around 10 a.m.

One person was rescued, but as of 1:20 p.m. crews were still searching for the second person.

The Coast Guard, Southern Shores Fire and Southern Shores Ocean Rescue are being assisted by Duck Fire and Rescue and two beach nourishment boats.

No other information has been shared at this time.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.