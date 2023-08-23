PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a girl was found shot overnight on Edwards Street in Portsmouth.

Police say said they were called to the 600 block of Edwards Street around 12:47 a.m. That’s the address for the Starboard Townhomes.

The victim, who police say is a “juvenile female,” is expected to survive. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information.