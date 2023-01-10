NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Richneck Elementary students, parents and teachers were allowed to stop by the school to grab their bookbags following the traumatic scene last week.

Early Tuesday morning, 10 On Your Side crews reported a few teachers placing hearts along the walkway and positive heart-shaped messages on the doors of the school.

“GET BETTER FAST MS. Z.” Words of encouragement are written on Richneck Elementary School doors, and in chalk. The community is wishing 1st-grade teacher, Abby Zwerner, a swift recovery after she was shot in the chest by her 6-year-old student on Friday. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/M7O5QadDSa — KaMaria Braye (@KamOnCam_) January 10, 2023

The teachers are leading with love and spreading some positivity as students return to the school to gather their books and bookbags.

The scene was much different last Friday, as those same teachers rushed to get their students to safety.

Newport News Police reported that a 6-year-old student shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner. The 25-year-old was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center.

Hospital president Dr. Michael Oshiki said this shooting touches the entire community.

“We’re all people, we all have families and kids,” Oshiki said. “I have three adult daughters who are all teachers. So, this case kind of hit home for me personally.”

Police Chief Steve Drew said the bullet went through her hand and into her chest. Officers found a 9-millimeter gun on the ground near the boy’s desk. Doctors can’t go into the specifics of her injuries.

“The fact that something hits the hand first does absorb some of that energy before the round then goes into the rest of the body,” Oshiki said. “But there’s obviously damage wherever it hits.”

Dr. Daniel Munn, Riverside Regional Medical Center chief of surgery and director of trauma and acute care surgery, explains generally that chest inquiries are a “very severe, significant part of the body to be injured.”

Oshiki explained that Riverside is a designated Level 2 trauma center, with capabilities of a Level 1 center.

“We are the safety net for the Newport News community,” Oshiki said. “We’re the trauma center. We’re where those folks are going to come, and we don’t control what happens in our community. But we are absolutely here and, will always be, for our community.”

A GoFundMe created my Abby’s twin sister, Hannah, already raised thousands of dollars overnight.